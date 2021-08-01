हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's 'productive weekend' involves feasting on food, napping together! - Watch

On the occasion of Friendship Day and Sisters Day, the famous Kapoor sisters spent quality time with each other and bonded over food.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor&#039;s &#039;productive weekend&#039; involves feasting on food, napping together! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor, File Photo

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post is proof that she and her sister Karisma are big foodies. On the occasion of Friendship Day and Sisters Day, the famous Kapoor sisters spent quality time with each other and bonded over food.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video, wherein the two can be seen devouring mouth-watering food items and then sleeping together on a couch."What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend.#Reels #ReelItFeelIt #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloIsTheBestest," she wrote on Instagram.

 

The Kapoor sisters' weekend celebrations have received a big thumbs up from social media users."Aww... cuties.. The best way one can celebrate Sisters Day," a netizen commented."Hahahha.. Lolo and Bebo are the best," a fan wrote. Karisma, too, shared the same video on her Instagram account.

"Always love for our lunches," she captioned the clip.

Earlier in the day, Karisma treated her fans with a throwback image of them in which Kareena appeared to be giving her a makeover.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorKarisma KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanSisters DayFriendship Day
Next
Story

Bachelorette party in Capri, marriage ceremony at Tirupati: A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's dream wedding!

Must Watch

PT8M19S

Jammu And Kashmir's Former CM Mehbooba Mufti's statement