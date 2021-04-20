Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's new house has a rooftop swimming pool, greener terrace and kingsize bedrooms - Take a virtual home tour!

New Delhi: B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan and Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan's new abode in Bandra, Mumbai is a gorgeous space with luxury and elegance - all in one. The couple moved to their residence at Satguru Sharan building from Fortune Heights, which also happened to be next door.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan's new residence is bigger, much more luxurious and has several open spaces, including a rooftop swimming pool and greener terrace. Take a virtual home tour of Bebo and Saif's house:

The couple wanted to move to a bigger house after a new addition to their fam-jam, reportedly.

The stunning house also a huge library, which is close to Saif's heart, as he is fond of reading.

Kareena and Saif's house is done by ace interior designer Darshini Shah.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

