Kareena Kapoor spends quality time with family in new home, Karisma Kapoor shares adorable group pic

New Delhi: Mom-to-be and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan spent a fun afternoon with Karisma Kapoor and other members of her family. Karisma took to social media to share the picture of her cute family.

In the picture Kareena is seen sporting a loose blue kaftan and is seated surrounded by her family. All the others in the picture are dressed in casual wear as well but still look absolutely radiant in the picture.

Karisma captioned the post saying, “Saturday afternoon pose #lunch #familylove.”

Check out the group picture below:

Kareena shared a similar picture to her Instagram story and wrote on the post “Saturday guff!” and added a few stickers as well.

Bebo recently shared a glimpse of her lavish new home before the arrival of her new baby. She posted a picture of the bedroom with a beautiful glass door and wrote in the caption, “Door to new beginnings.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’ in her kitty. Her hubby, Saif Ali Khan, will be next seen in ‘Bhoot Police’.