Kareena Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with 'the loves of her life', see home pics!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media and wished everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. She also gave a sneak-peek into the Ganpati festival celebrations at her home with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids - Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption: Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Dressed in summer pastels, Kareena, Saif and Taimur prayed before the Lord. Also, do not miss the little clay Ganpati made by Tim.

Many celebs friends and fans wished them on Ganesh Chaturthi, which this year is being celebrated on September 10.

The nation is gripped in the festive fervour of the special day, with temples decorated and Ganpati idols brought home by many devotees, seeking Bappa's blessings. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha which continues for 10 days in many states, especially in Maharashtra.

However, amid the deadly novel coronavirus second-wave outbreak, strict protocols are in place. Restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra, where Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival.

Mumbai police have imposed Sec 144 CrPC from September 10-19. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at a place. No Ganpati processions will be allowed, the police said in its order.

People have been advised to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!