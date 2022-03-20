हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor chills with sister Karisma and kids at a beach in Maldives – See pic!

Bollywood actors and Kapoor sisters – Kareena and Karisma went for a small vacation with their kids to Maldives on March 14. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors and Kapoor sisters – Kareena and Karisma went for a small vacation with their kids to Maldives on March 14. 

Both the families had a great time while chilling at the beach. 

 

Bebo shared a family picture on Instagram where both the sisters can be seen chilling at the beach along with their kids. 

She wrote, “Spring Break 2022..
@therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur
#Kiaan #TimTim #JehBaba..” 

In the photo, Bebo, Lolo and their kids are posing together with their back towards the camera. The photo has Kareena's kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan.

Now, they are back from their short trip and both the mommies were seen in their comfy clothes at the Mumbai’s private airport. 

 

For their travel, Kareena and Karisma opted for printed white pyjamaas with slippers and stylish sunglasses. 

On the work front, Kareena is all set for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also features Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya among others. 

 

