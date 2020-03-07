Kareena Kapoor features with Taimur in new Instagram post, breaks the internet yet again

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor, who joined Instagram on Friday, treated her one million followers to an adorable picture of herself with little son Taimur Ali Khan and captioned the post as, "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame..." The black and white picture features Taimur cradled in Kareena's arms and he makes the spotlight follow him with his cute expression. Take a look:

Within minutes of sharing the picture, the post got several likes and the comments section is filled with comments for the "favourites." The internet is totally beaming with joy after seeing the picture and so are we.

After years of speculation, Kareena finally joined Instagram and broke the internet with her debut post. She posted a stunning picture of herself sitting in a black outfit and the caption read, "The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram."

Kareena's fans, friends and colleagues gave her a grand welcome as soon as she announced her debut on the social media platform. Soon, she garnered a million followers and list will surely rise soon.

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', headlined by Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan. Kareena also has 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur was born to them in December 2016.