Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in new photoshoot, see pics

Kareena Kapoor shared a post from her verified Instagram account endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, dropped a string of pictures on the same day in two sets of sportswear.

Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in new photoshoot, see pics
Credit: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to post a few new pictures from her collaboration with Puma. Earlier, she shared a selfie in the same attire during the shoot in December.

She shared a post from her verified Instagram account endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, dropped a string of pictures on the same day in two sets of sportswear.

In both outfits, she flaunts her baby bump as she performs different yoga poses. She also uploaded a video of herself posing in the outfits.

"A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm," she captioned one post. While the other one is captioned, “Current Mood: Stretched to the max!”

Take a look at what she uploaded:

 

The actress has been recently spending a lot of her time with her family and has shifted to a lavish new house with her husband and son.

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif. 

 

