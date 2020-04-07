हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor gives a stylish touch to ‘work from home’ appearance and oh, the pout!

 At a time when we are working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s a relief that we don’t have to dress up, but Kareena, being Kareena, is setting a new trend.

Kareena Kapoor gives a stylish touch to ‘work from home’ appearance and oh, the pout!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her stylish appearances even when she is working from home. At a time when we are working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s a relief that we don’t have to dress up, but Kareena, being Kareena, is setting a new trend. She has given an overall new definition to the concept and we are loving it!

The picture appears to be old and she is dressed smartly in a cream shirt, distressed white jeans and a feather embellished hat. She festooned her look with gold accessories and eye make-up. “Work from home they said...” wrote Kareena in the caption section.

Well, well, Kareena, we can nowhere be like you, but can try though! Take a look at the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Work from home they said...

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena is making the most of her time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur during the quarantine break. Glimpses of which we were treated to in the past. Let’s take a look at the pictures here again.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

