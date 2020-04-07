Kareena Kapoor gives a stylish touch to ‘work from home’ appearance and oh, the pout!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her stylish appearances even when she is working from home. At a time when we are working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s a relief that we don’t have to dress up, but Kareena, being Kareena, is setting a new trend. She has given an overall new definition to the concept and we are loving it!

The picture appears to be old and she is dressed smartly in a cream shirt, distressed white jeans and a feather embellished hat. She festooned her look with gold accessories and eye make-up. “Work from home they said...” wrote Kareena in the caption section.

Well, well, Kareena, we can nowhere be like you, but can try though! Take a look at the picture here:

Kareena is making the most of her time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur during the quarantine break. Glimpses of which we were treated to in the past. Let’s take a look at the pictures here again.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.