Kareena Kapoor gives Monday motivation to ditch healthy food and 'do what your heart desires'

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, much like all of us, revealed that she had a New Year's resolution to eat healthy food starting Monday but couldn't resist a tasty crossaint! In her post, she was seen devouring a tasty crossaint with her eyes wide open. Her giving into her foody temptations has been all of us at some point, don't you think?

Fans were really amused with her hilarious post and dropped laughing emojis, admiring Bebo's sense of humour.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it."

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia and director Zoya Akhtar also commented on her picture.

Take a look at her goofy post:

Kareena Kapoor rang in the new year with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Kareena's elder son Taimur was also spotted in the celebration pictures. While Soha had donned a beautiful orange kaftan, Kareena wore a red pyjama set with shoes.

Earlier, the actress had tested positive for COVID and was in isolation. She has now fully recovered and has tested COVID negative.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the Hindi remake of 'Forrest Gump' titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan.