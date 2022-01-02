'Jeh is like a gulab jamun': Netizens gush over Kareena Kapoor's son, actress spotted at dad Randhir's home

New Delhi: On New Year's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her father Randhir Kapoor's home along with her younger son Jeh and her sister Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters' mother Babita was also spotted at the family get-together.

Paparazzo caught a glimpse of Kareena's months' old son Jeh and he looked as cute as a button. The tiny tot was being carried around by his nanny and looked perplexed at what was happening around him.

Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor were seen posing for a picture together after paps requested them for a family click.

Later, Kareena was seen with Jeh in the car. Take a look at the video:

Fans flooded the comment section with praises for Jehangir Ali Khan and called him a 'rasagulla' owing to his chubby cheeks. While one netizen wrote, "Jeh is like a beautiful delicious goolab jamun…. You guys make gorgeous babies", another said, "Awww this bubble is so cute."

Kareena Kapoor rang in the new year with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Kareena's elder son Taimur was also spotted in the celebration pictures. While Soha had donned a beautiful orange kaftan, Kareena wore a red pyjama set with shoes.

Earlier, the actress had tested positive for COVID and was in isolation. She has now fully recovered and has tested COVID negative.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the Hindi remake of 'Forrest Gump' titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan.