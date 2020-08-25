हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor introduces her 'warriors' during shoot

In the picture she posted on Instagram, Kareena is seen posing with her make-up team, whom she called her "warriors".

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shooting at home once in a while, even as the pandemic-induced lockdown is being relaxed. On Tuesday, she shared a glimpse of a recent shoot at home.

"Another day, another shoot... my warriors," Kareena captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another day, another shoot... my warriors  Missing you Poonie #TheNewNormal

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are currently expecting their second child. The couple announced the news a few days ago.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," read a statement issued by Kareena and Saif, who have a son named Taimur, born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit, "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

