Karisma Kapoor shares an adorable throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor on World Sisters Day

New Delhi: Karisma Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor are proof that your sister will always be your first BFF and on the occasion of World Sister Day and Friendship Day - both of which fall on Sunday (August 1) this year, Karisma took to Instagram to wish her younger sister ‘happy sister’s day’ and said she loves her the 'mostest.'

“Always at it together Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun

@kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday,” the 47 years old captioned her post.

In the photo shared by Karisma, young Kareena can be seen turning into a hairdresser for her elder sister and giving her a makeover.

In the throwback photo, Karisma can be seen sitting in a chair, wearing a pink robe. The actress had roller stuck in her hair. Young Kareena can be seen smiling for the camera, wearing a plain grey t-shirt with black pants, standing beside her elder sister. Bebo is holding a hair dryer in her hand, which she is helping in styling Lolo’s hair.

Bebo and Lolo are Kareena and Karisma’s famous pet names.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped in heart eyes emojis in the comment section. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor committed with a heart eye emoji and red heart on the post.

Fans also showered the comment section with love. “Sister love,” wrote one, while another user commented, “Gorgeous Kapoor daughters… You don’t need to put on make-up. You both are naturally gorgeous”.

Earlier, Kareena shared a lovely message for Karisma, when she made a special guest appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress called her big sister ‘everyone’s angel in the family’.

“Lolo ke baare mein jitna bolun utna kum hai (How much ever I praise her is not enough), she has been somebody who has been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. Zindagi ke har kadam (At every step of life) pe I am really grateful that I have a sister by my side. She is actually everyone’s angel in the family,” Kareena said in a video message.