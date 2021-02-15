Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor wish father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish father Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday. Both the daughters shared heartwarming posts for their father.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white throwback picture of her father and captioned it, Handsomest, funniest, wittiest, warmest, strongest and bestest... Happy Birthday Papa.”

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a more recent photo of her father with herself and mother Babita Kapoor and wrote “Happy birthday papa we love you.”

Kareena and Karisma also threw a birthday celebration for their father which was attended by mother Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor, actor and cousin Ranbir Kapoor, and girlfriend Alia Bhatt, cousin Riddhima Kapoor, and cousin Adar Jain with girlfriend and actor Adar Jain among others. Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was also present at the celebration along with their four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

Veteran actor and producer Randhir Kapoor recently lost his youngest brother, Rajiv Kapoor on February 9. “I don’t know what’s happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family–my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking,” said the heartbroken Randhir in an interview to ET Times.

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white photo on her Instagram featuring late legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor, with his three sons Randhir Kapoor and late actors Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She captioned the story as, “Broken but strong.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is nine months pregnant and is expected to deliver her second baby with actor Saif Ali Khan this month. On the work front, she will next be seen along with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. The movie is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.