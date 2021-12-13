Kareena Kapoor Khan, bestie Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (December 13). The duo has of late been regularly snapped attentiond bashes and parties with their set of friends, and reportedly flouting several COVID-19 guidelines.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a photo of Kareena and Amrita, writing, "#kareenakapoorkhan #amritaarora have tested covid positive." However, an official confirmation from the actresses is awaited.

According to ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita, to undergo an RTPCR test.

Kareena and Amrita had attended a fun get-together hosted by Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania and Masaba Gupta. Kareena was also seen attenting Karan Johar's bash along with bestie Malaika and Karisma. The actress was then trolled ruthlessly for hiding her face seeing photographers, while seated inside her car.

Last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped outside her residence. The actress was seen wearing a casual outfit. She opted for grey track pants with a blue sweatshirt.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The release date of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is essaying the role of an army officer.