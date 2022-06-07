New Delhi: Bollywood's true blue diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted outside her Bandra residence in a lime green Gucci tee and denim lowers, looking a perfect OOTD for a regular day at home. But guess what? the prying paps managed to get a glimpse of the beautiful star and the video was shared online.

KAREENA KAPOOR MASSIVELY TROLLED

What followed after the Kareena video was shared online, was a troll attack! Many haters commented on the timeline of the page sharing the video that this doesn't look like a pricey Rs 40,000 Gucci tee and we can easily get it from Rs 150 at Janpath or Sarojini markets. Take a look here:

This is not the first time that a celeb has been trolled online. Previously, many A-listers including Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and many others have been trolled for wearing a certain dress.

Kareena's love for Gucci has been seen on multiple occasions as the stunner is often spotted wearing luxe brand hoodies, sweatshirts and t-shirts.

KAREENA IN LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also has Devotion of Suspect X’ by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is currently being shot in Darjeeling, West Bengal and it also stars Vijay Varma.