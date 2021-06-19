Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora turn 'Gucci girls' at a party with Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora, inside pics go viral!

New Delhi: Last night saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora catching up with each other under one roof. The party was at Bebo's Mumbai residence and the gang of girls joined by Arjun Kapoor had a blast, it seems.

Kareena's inside party pictures have gone viral and Amrita Arora even posted how she's meeting her BFF after two long months. Take a look:

Flaunting their love for Gucci, Kareena and Malaika rocked their party outfits.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next star in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer 'Forrest Gump'.

Recently, Bebo was in news over allegedly charging a whopping Rs 12 crore fee for playing Sita on-screen.

A few days back, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Kareena increased her fee for a period drama in which she was offered Sita's role. The report stated that Alaukik Desai's film is about re-telling epic Ramayan from Sita's point of view and Kareena Kapoor is the first choice of the filmmaker.

Bebo has Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta's film in the pipeline which will be shot first. Only after these two projects, the period drama on Sita will begin as it requires much time.

However, no official statement has been made by the makers or the actress as yet.