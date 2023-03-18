Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Herself 'Safari Chic', Drops Pics From Africa Vacation

MUMBAI: We can't get enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chic style in Africa! Every day, the diva is treating her fans with some fashion goals.

On Saturday, Kareena posted a super stylish picture of herself in which she is seen posing against a jeep. Style diva Bebo was dressed in a light-coloured kurta and pants. She completed her look with a black shade and boots.

Kareena wrote in the caption, "It's called Safari Chic."

Earlier, she posted a picture of herself in the backdrop of 'cobalt blue nights'. Posing with Tim, Kareena captioned another frame, "Bush and Beta..." All these frames are breathtakingly beautiful.Kareena is enjoying family time with Saif and their two boys in Africa.

From fashion to wildlife, all important aspects of the travel diary got featured in Kareena's post.

A mother of two - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy with projects like 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, Hansal Mehta's next which is tentatively titled 'The Buckingham Murders'. Kareena is also rumoured to make her production debut with the movie, which is made by Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film. Kareena will start filming for 'The Crew' in March, also starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu.