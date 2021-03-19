Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop staring at her newborn baby, shares post on social media!

New Delhi: B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop staring at her newborn baby boy. The second-time mommy took to her Instagram and dropped a picture of her looking affectionately at her baby boy.

Unlike the first pregnancy, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have not yet shared any picture of the new-born baby boy. Check out the picture:

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages.

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

Fans can't keep calm and are eager to get the first glimpse of Bebo and Saifu's second baby!