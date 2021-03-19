हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop staring at her newborn baby, shares post on social media!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan can&#039;t stop staring at her newborn baby, shares post on social media!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop staring at her newborn baby boy. The second-time mommy took to her Instagram and dropped a picture of her looking affectionately at her baby boy. 

Unlike the first pregnancy, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have not yet shared any picture of the new-born baby boy. Check out the picture:

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. 

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. 

Fans can't keep calm and are eager to get the first glimpse of Bebo and Saifu's second baby!

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanTaimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoor second baby
Next
Story

Aamir Khan did not make me feel intimidated, says 'Har Funn Maula' girl Elli AvrRam

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Interesting and fun facts about butter