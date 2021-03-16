हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saba Khan shares unseen pics from brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding album!

Kareena Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan posed with the family as veteran actress and mother Sharmila Tagore can be also seen in one of the photos. 

Saba Khan shares unseen pics from brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s wedding album!

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Khan is an avid social media user. She recently dropped a few unseen clicks from brother and bhabijaan Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding album. 

Kareena Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan posed with the family as veteran actress and mother Sharmila Tagore can be also seen in one of the photos. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Saba Khan called them her 'pillars of strength'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Dressed in traditional attire, both Kareena and Saif look every bit royal. 

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. 

 

