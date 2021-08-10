हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses her 'sex drive dipped during second pregnancy', says 'hubby Saif Ali Khan was supportive'!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy embracing her motherhood these days with her second child Jeh Ali Khan, launched her first book Pregnancy Bible virtually with filmmaker and best friend Karan Johar on Monday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses her &#039;sex drive dipped during second pregnancy&#039;, says &#039;hubby Saif Ali Khan was supportive&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy embracing her motherhood these days with her second child Jeh Ali Khan, launched her first book Pregnancy Bible virtually with filmmaker and best friend Karan Johar on Monday.

During the launch event, Kareena talked about the highs and lows which she faced during both the pregnancies. She also called during her pregnancy with Taimur was like a breeze and that's why she opted for second child but she also accepted that with Jeh, it was difficult.

Sharing more details about her personal life, she shared that during her pregnancy days, her sex drive had dipped but her husband Saif Ali Khan was quite supportive about it. 

Watch the video here: 

 

Sharing her experience with mood swings, she said, “When you are pregnant, people don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I would feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.”

She later confessed that after a span of sixth or seventh month, she got so exhausted that she could hardly move from her bed. 

Adding more to it, she said, "But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active." 

 

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012 and are proud parents of two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKaran JoharPregnancy BibleTaimur Ali KhanJeh Ali KhanSaif Ali Khan
Next
Story

Making of a superstar: Sanjog Bhushan

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Politics continues on OBC Reservation Amendment Bill, 'conflict' started between political parties