Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses her 'sex drive dipped during second pregnancy', says 'hubby Saif Ali Khan was supportive'!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy embracing her motherhood these days with her second child Jeh Ali Khan, launched her first book Pregnancy Bible virtually with filmmaker and best friend Karan Johar on Monday.

During the launch event, Kareena talked about the highs and lows which she faced during both the pregnancies. She also called during her pregnancy with Taimur was like a breeze and that's why she opted for second child but she also accepted that with Jeh, it was difficult.

Sharing more details about her personal life, she shared that during her pregnancy days, her sex drive had dipped but her husband Saif Ali Khan was quite supportive about it.

Watch the video here:

Sharing her experience with mood swings, she said, “When you are pregnant, people don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I would feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.”

She later confessed that after a span of sixth or seventh month, she got so exhausted that she could hardly move from her bed.

Adding more to it, she said, "But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active."

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012 and are proud parents of two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.