Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets into early Christmas spirit with throwback pic of sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita!

On Saturday (July 17), Kareena took to her Instagram to share an unseen childhood picture of her celebrating Christmas with her mother Babita and older sister Karisma Kapoor. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets into early Christmas spirit with throwback pic of sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan, File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took us back in time with an adorable throwback picture from her childhood and fans can't stop gushing over how cute baby Kareena looks! On Saturday (July 17), Kareena took to her Instagram to share an unseen childhood picture of her celebrating Christmas in the 80s with her mother Babita and older sister Karisma Kapoor. In the precious pics, Kareena is seen as a child wearing a white and blue dress, cutely posing for the camera. On the other hand, Karisma was seen wearing a white sweater with gold embroidery on it. Their mother and veteran actress Babita looked stunning in a metallic orange and sky blue kurta.

In the caption, she wrote, "Is it Christmas already?#mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s @therealkarismakapoor."

Check out the priceless throwback picture:

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to release her book 'Pregnancy Bible' and while fans are thrilled about the release of the book, it has gotten caught in controversy.

Recently, Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over Kareena's book. The Christian group has accused Kareena and co-author of the book of hurting religious sentiments of the community, an official said. In the complaint, Shinde has referred to the title of the book, "Pregnancy Bible", authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and published by Juggernaut Books.

The actress had announced her book on July 9, 2021, which will be detailing her experience with both her pregnancies.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Karan Johar’s multistarrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.

(With PTI inputs)

