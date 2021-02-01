Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone hail 'Nari Shakti' after PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made 2021's first address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat' in a radio programme. PM Modi addressed the 73rd episode of the program on January 31, 2021, highlighting several important events and issues.

PM Modi also talked about the increasing participation of women in diverse areas and lauded the female empowerment. Supporting the PM's vision, Bollywood biggies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone took to their respective social media handles and shared their views.

Here's what Kareena and Deepika had to say on PM Narendra's 'Nari Shakti' speech on Mann Ki Baat session:

Deepika tweeted: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”-Mahatma Gandhi

These words couldn’t be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world! #NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia

According to ANI, further appreciating the women's achievements, the PM said, "You must have seen two women IAF officers creating history in this year`s Republic Day parade. Be it any field, the participation of the nation`s women is continuously increasing."

Two IAF women officers became the first women pilots to participate in the Republic Day parade. India`s one of the first three women fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade. Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore became the first woman to be part of the flypast over Rajpath as she flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a formation of four choppers.