NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user and she loves treating her fans with amazing photos and videos. The 41-year-old is currently vaactioning in London with her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and children, and she has been making sure to drop photos from her holiday regularly. On Thursday, Bebo stepped out for a get-together with her gal pals Karisma Kapoor, BFF Amrita Arora and friend Natasha Poonawalla and she managed to click some perfect pictures from her outing.



She took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with a 'Mean Girls' reference to her caption. "You can't sit with US...but you can stand and pose with US...cause that's what we love to do," wrote Kareena Kapoor. For the outing, Kareena opted for an all-black look which included a black leather jacket and stilettos. Karisma wore a floral bodycon dress with black boots and Amrita opted for a teal flowing pleated dress. No doubt, the quartet looked fabulous and must have hogged all the attention on the London street with their super-stylish appearances. In one of the photos, they are seen dramatically posing together on a staircase. Well, Kareena definitely knows how to make headlines even when she is not shooting for a project!

SEE KAREENA KAPOOR'S POST HERE:

Only recently, Kareena had shared an adorable post with husband Saif Ali Khan where she is seen getting a peck on her cheeks. "Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss...the English Channel...Is that summer in England?" she captioned the post.





TAKE A LOOK AT KAREENA KAPOOR-SAIF ALI KHAN'S PICS





Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan checked into the UK in mid-June. Saif's children from her first marriage - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also currently in London. Recently, Sara and Ibrahim were seen enjoying a serene 'park day' with their step-brother Jeh.



Sara donned a neon-green coloured crop top with white trousers and wore a black tinted jacket. She carried a neon green sling bag as well and kept her hair loose looking pretty. Ibrahim on the other hand held baby Jeh on his lap and made cute faces with him that brought a smile to infant Jeh's face.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' in 2018, will be returning to the silver screen with 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.



Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.



Live TV