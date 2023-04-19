topStoriesenglish2596573
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops A Selfie From Mumbai Traffic

On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and shared a grumpy face as she was stuck in traffic.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:28 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops A Selfie From Mumbai Traffic

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, often gives a sneak peek into her life. On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and shared a grumpy face as she was stuck in traffic.

She wrote, "Anyone else stuck in traffic?" Then, she dropped a black and white picture from the sets of 'The Crew' featuring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She captioned, 'My Crew'.

Kareena Kapoor

On the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. 

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next film. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?