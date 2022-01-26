हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Republic Day brunch with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, trolls Karan Johar's fashion choice

Glimpses from their get-together were shared by both Kareena and Manish Malhotra on their respective Instagram handle. The photos showed them stylishly posing for the camera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Republic Day brunch with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, trolls Karan Johar&#039;s fashion choice
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday afternoon spent some quality time with her friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and the Arora sisters - Malaika and Amrita. Glimpses from their get-together were shared by both Kareena and Manish Malhotra on their respective Instagram handle. The photos showed them stylishly posing for the camera.

Manish captioned the post as, "That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor."

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes within an hour of being shared and several fans of the celebs left heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Kareena too shared a glimpse from the lunch outing on her Instagram stories. The 'Refugee' actress paired black faux leather flared pants with with a loose black top and dark shades, and flaunted her perfect jawline. She had her tresses tied in a bun. Malaika is seen in an oversized pair of sweatshirt and pants whereas her sister, who she fondly calls 'Amu' wore a pretty floral dress with a mustard jacket.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor

 

On the other hand, filmmaker Karan Johar wore a Gucci head-to-toe that invited funny reactions from his friends for his sartorial choices. Malaika posed in Karan's oversized sunglasses for a story and said, "Thanks, Karan Johar, now I can watch all your films on this screen."

Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

Rumours are also there that she has been approached for a film opposite Hrithik Roshan. As per Bollywood Life, the film is reportedly titled 'Ulaj' and will be rpoduced by Junglee Pictures. It is currently under very initial process. It is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai. But, nothing is concrete now. Hrithik and Kareena were last seen in 2003 released 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon'.

Currently, Hrithik is preparing for his next titled 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone. 
 

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanRepublic DayMalaika AroraAmrita AroraKaran Johar
Next
Story

Anurag Kashyap takes trip down memory lane with priceless throwback picture

Must Watch

73rd Republic Day: Important highlights of R-Day celebrations
PT11M1S

73rd Republic Day: Important highlights of R-Day celebrations