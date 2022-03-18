Kareena Kapoor Khan gives glimpse of Holi celebrations with son Jeh from Maldives vacation: PHOTO

MUMBAI: While most B-town celebs are sharing Holi colours-clad pictures on their Instagram handles, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to do things differently. Kareena Kapoor, who is currently vacationing at a tropical destination with her family, posted an adorable picture with her son Jeh.

In the photo, the mother-son duo can be seen sitting on a beach, building a sandcastle together. Kareena penned the caption, "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!"

Kareena, who is having a blast in Maldives with her gals gang - Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla, has been regularly dropping pictures from her vacation. A day back, Bebo had shared a photo of her elder son Taimur, in which the little one is seen enjoying water sports.

Taimur is seen donning a life jacket as he sits on a jet ski. The little munchkin is fully drenched in water. Sharing the picture, momma Kareena captioned it, "My little Dare Devil (red heart emoji)."

Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif poured heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial.

As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

