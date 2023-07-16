trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636048
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Sassy In Mirror Selfie

In the selfie, the actor can be seen wearing a white shade tee that she paired with light blue denim and sports shoes.She kept her hair tied in a bun, and carried a pair of shaded and also a handheld black bag.

Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:42 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another stunning picture from her Europe diaries. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a mirror selfie in a casual yet classy outfit and captioned it, “Ready Steady Go.”

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.


On Friday, the actor shared a new picture from her vacation and captioned it, “Framed,” followed by a red heart emoticon. In the picture, she can be seen standing at a picturesque location amid greenery with a mountain in front of her. A small hut can also be spotted nearby. Kareena turned back as she posed for the camera. She also wrapped a shawl around herself and opted for denim.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. 'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. 

