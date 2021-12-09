हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of son Jeh, Rhea Kapoor says 'handsome'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan is turning out to be a 'handsome' boy, at least that's what her filmmaker and consume designer Rhea Kapoor thinks. 

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is head over heels in love with her second son Jeh.

On Thursday, Kareena took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture of the newborn. In the image, little Jeh can be seen trying to stand up with the support of a door.

"It's the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying," she captioned the post.

Jeh's picture has left everyone in awe of his cuteness.

"J Baba," Karisma Kapoor wrote.

"Handsome," Rhea Kapoor commented.

Jeh was born to Kareena and Saif on February 21 this year.

