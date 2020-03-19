Kareena Kapoor Khan slays Instagram with a pic of her toned abs!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan has always upped her game, be it in movies, fashion or now social media. She might have joined Instagram quite late but is now making up for all the time lost. She recently posted a fab picture of hers on Insta as her story.

Check out the screen grab of it:

Bebo is sweating it out at her residence in Mumbai as all the gyms and yoga studios have been shut amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. In fact, several movie and television shoots too have been either cancelled or postponed to avoid any infection spread.

Meanwhile, Kareena is not taking any day-off from her workout regime as she is seen flaunting her perfectly toned abs in the photo with a thoughtful caption.

On the work front, Bebo has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan in the pipeline which is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Aamir and this brings the two superstars back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in '3 Idiots'.