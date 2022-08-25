New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor recently walked the ramp for an event in Mumbai. It was a promotional event for luxury car brand Mercedes. Taking to Instagram, several paparazzi accounts posted videos and photos from the event. The actress was wearing a blue jumpsuit which she paired up with sneakers. She was also carrying a jacket in hand.

The actress herself shared a post from her Instagram handle as she posed with the car. As soon as the video was shared, fans dropped their comments for Bebo’s look. ‘My question being who are those people who are in their phones and not looking while “Pooh” is walking the ramp,’ commented one user. ‘Bebo allways she's Queen,’ commented another user.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. Directed by Advait Chandhan, the film also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film, however, failed to impress the critics and the viewers and turned out to be a flop at the domestic box office.

Apart from this, she recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles. She has also started shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next which marks debut as a producer.