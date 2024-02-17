Kareena Kapoor Makes Jaws Drop In Sizzling Ocean Green Gown At Ball Of Arabia, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She is a diva and it showcases in her fan base truly. She has a fan following of millions and is very active on her social media handles. Bebo often drops pictures of herself and her family and pals. Last night, she dropped a series of stunning pictures in a gorgeous deep green Sabyasachi gown for a ball event.

Kareena took to Instagram stories to share a few snapshots of her sizzling ensemble, including a special pic with supermodel Winnie Harlow. The actress also dropped a series of pictures on Instagram in an ocean green, mermaid-inspired shimmery dress paired with a complementary necklace, accentuating her look. She left her locks loose and accessorised with a matching clutch featuring the Sabyasachi logo.

The actress had flown to the UAE on the morning of February 15, as captured by the paps. Bebo represented India at the Vogue Ball of Arabia event in the UAE, among the attendees were notable figures such as former first lady of France, Carla Bruni. Also, Lebanese actors and models from Arabian and Egyptian backgrounds joined the event.

On the professional front, Kareena will soon be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her pipeline, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.