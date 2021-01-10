हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor misses this person on her outing with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

In the Instagram snapshot, the actress is seen with best friends Natasha Poonawalla, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Kareena Kapoor misses this person on her outing with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday (January 9) posted a picture of her girl gang. In the Instagram snapshot, the actress is seen with best friends Natasha Poonawalla, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Kareena noted that her sister Karisma Kapoor, who is an integral part of the group, is not in the photograph.

"Reunited. Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 417K likes.

 

Recently, Kareena and Malaika travelled to Dharamshala, where their respective beaus Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police'.

The actress and her husband Saif are currently expecting their second child. The couple has a four-year-old son, Taimur.

 

