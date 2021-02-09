हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor mourns demise of uncle Rajiv Kapoor with this throwback image

Rajiv Kapoor's last rites were conducted on Tuesday evening. Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor among other celebrities and family members attended the funeral of the late actor and paid respects. 

Kareena Kapoor mourns demise of uncle Rajiv Kapoor with this throwback image
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor mourned the demise of her uncle Rajiv Kapoor, who died from cardiac arrest on Tuesday (February 9). He was 58. 

The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the 4 Kapoors. The black and white picture includes Raj Kapoor and his sons Randhir, Rajiv and Rishi. Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor is the only one alive among his brothers. Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote, “Broken but strong.” 

Have a look at the post:

Rajiv Kapoor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was admitted to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital, ANI reported. 

His last rites were conducted on Tuesday evening. Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor among other celebrities and family members attended the funeral of the late actor and paid respects. 

Many celebrities condoled the death of the late actor. This is what they posted:

Rajiv Kapoor, known fondly as Chimpu by his family and friends, made his Bollywood debut with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' in 1983. On the personal front,  Rajiv led a lonely life after his marriage with Aarti Sabharwal failed. The couple got married in 2001 and were divorced after two years in 2003. The duo did not have any children together in their brief marriage. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorRajiv KapoorRajiv Kapoor deathRishi KapoorRaj Kapoor
Next
Story

Gehana Vasisth suffered '4 cardiac arrests last year', escaped ‘jaws of death’, claims publicist
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT34M11S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Feb 09, 2021