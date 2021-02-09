Kareena Kapoor mourns demise of uncle Rajiv Kapoor with this throwback image

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor mourned the demise of her uncle Rajiv Kapoor, who died from cardiac arrest on Tuesday (February 9). He was 58.

The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the 4 Kapoors. The black and white picture includes Raj Kapoor and his sons Randhir, Rajiv and Rishi. Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor is the only one alive among his brothers. Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote, “Broken but strong.”

Have a look at the post:

Rajiv Kapoor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was admitted to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital, ANI reported.

His last rites were conducted on Tuesday evening. Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor among other celebrities and family members attended the funeral of the late actor and paid respects.

Many celebrities condoled the death of the late actor. This is what they posted:

Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 9, 2021

Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #RajivKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2021

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 9, 2021

Rajiv Kapoor, known fondly as Chimpu by his family and friends, made his Bollywood debut with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' in 1983. On the personal front, Rajiv led a lonely life after his marriage with Aarti Sabharwal failed. The couple got married in 2001 and were divorced after two years in 2003. The duo did not have any children together in their brief marriage.