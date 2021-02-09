हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rajiv Kapoor

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor dies - His life, struggle and loneliness!

Rajiv Kapoor led a very private life - away from all the limelight. Not much is out in the open about his personal life. As soon as the news broke out online, several people including family members such as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor expressed their grief. Many fans and celeb friends also offered their condolences to the family in this hour of need.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor dies - His life, struggle and loneliness!

New Delhi: The Kapoor family woke up to unfortunate news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise on February 9, 2021 morning. Late actor Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother, Rajiv Kapoor was 58. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to the attack. 

As soon as the news broke out online, several people including family members such as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor expressed their grief. Many fans and celeb friends also offered their condolences to the family in this hour of need.

Rajiv Kapoor led a very private life - away from all the limelight. Not much is out in the open about his personal life. 

Veteran actor Raza Murad mourned Rajiv Kapoor's untimely demise and told Zee News, "I have known Rajiv since a very long time. After his debut film, 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' released, his career failed as an actor. In those days, all other actors of his time did well but Rajiv Kapoor's career never took off. He then tried his hands at the direction with 'Prem Granth' starring brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit but even that didn't work out. Rajiv was disappointed in life and very lonely because he was not successful in his career and marriage also failed."

Rajiv Kapoor stayed at father and late legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's old bungalow in Chembur, Mumbai. 

According to sources, Rajiv led a lonely life after his marriage with Aarti Sabharwal didn't work out well. The couple got married in 2001 and were divorced in 2003. The duo did not have any kids together. 

Reportedly, he was also into drinking and many times his caretakers looked after him. 

The 58-year-old Kapoor son's untimely death has shaken Bollywood and fans alike. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajiv Kapoorrajiv kapoor diesRajiv Kapoor deathcardiac arrestHeart attackrishi kapoor brotherRandhir Kapoor
Next
Story

Playing the quintessential Bollywood hero has been super exciting, says Tahir Raj Bhasin on Looop Lapeta first look!
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M32S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Feb 09, 2021