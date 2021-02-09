Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor dies - His life, struggle and loneliness!

New Delhi: The Kapoor family woke up to unfortunate news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise on February 9, 2021 morning. Late actor Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother, Rajiv Kapoor was 58. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to the attack.

As soon as the news broke out online, several people including family members such as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor expressed their grief. Many fans and celeb friends also offered their condolences to the family in this hour of need.

Rajiv Kapoor led a very private life - away from all the limelight. Not much is out in the open about his personal life.

Veteran actor Raza Murad mourned Rajiv Kapoor's untimely demise and told Zee News, "I have known Rajiv since a very long time. After his debut film, 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' released, his career failed as an actor. In those days, all other actors of his time did well but Rajiv Kapoor's career never took off. He then tried his hands at the direction with 'Prem Granth' starring brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit but even that didn't work out. Rajiv was disappointed in life and very lonely because he was not successful in his career and marriage also failed."

Rajiv Kapoor stayed at father and late legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's old bungalow in Chembur, Mumbai.

According to sources, Rajiv led a lonely life after his marriage with Aarti Sabharwal didn't work out well. The couple got married in 2001 and were divorced in 2003. The duo did not have any kids together.

Reportedly, he was also into drinking and many times his caretakers looked after him.

The 58-year-old Kapoor son's untimely death has shaken Bollywood and fans alike.

May his soul rest in peace!