Kareena Kapoor posts video capturing 50 years of husband Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had a surprise gift for her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, who has turned 50.

She has posted a video on Instagram that captures Saif's 50-year journey.

The clip shows Saif from the time of his birth through his teenage, the days when he welcomed his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the moments with Kareena and then welcoming their son Taimur among many other special moments in the actor's life.

"Happy birthday. I made a video for Saif's 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!" She captioned the video.

Kareena has also shared a photograph where she mentions that she, Saif and Taimur were watching "Tashan".

In the image she wrote: "Ok gotta admittt this is my favourite film ever ‘Tashan'... Tim, Saifu and me watching ‘Tashan'."

It was during the shooting of "Tashan" in 2008 that Saif fell and Kareena fell in love. The two have also co-starred in films like "LOC Kargil", "Omkara", "Agent Vinod" and "Kurbaan".