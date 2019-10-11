Kareena Kapoor reacts to criticism around ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has opened up on criticism surrounding Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh. The actress in an interview revealed that she doesn't believe in a character like that.

Talking to Filmfare, Kareena said, "I haven’t seen the film. But clearly it hasn’t affected anything because the movie has made over Rs 300 crores. So, it’s a double-edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well. But I’m happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don’t personally believe in a character like that because that’s not me as a person."

However, the actress added that it is good to see people expressing their opinion about the film. “But, at the end of the day, it’s a film and it has worked. But I’m happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That’s the reality which is sad,” she said.

Kareena and Shahid were in a relationship for over four years. Their last film Jab We Met became a huge success but the duo never starred opposite each other in any film post that. They, however, were a part of Udta Punjab but did not share screen space.