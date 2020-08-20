हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor reminisces her trip to beach with throwback selfie

The picture features Kareena slaying the no make-up look in a breezy printed multicoloured beach outfit.

Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced her trip to a beach. 

The `Jab We Met` actor took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie clicked at the time when she had gone to a beach. "Reality called, so I hung up," she wrote in the caption and expressed her desire to revisit a beach with the hashtag, "#TakeMeBackToTheBeach."

The picture features the 39-year-old actor slaying the no make-up look in a breezy printed multicoloured beach outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reality called, so I hung up #TakeMeBackToTheBeach

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Last week, the `Good Newwz` actor had announced that she is expecting a second child with her star husband Saif Ali Khan. 

