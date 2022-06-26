London: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her family vacation in London, and the `Heroine` actor recently attended a rock concert by the British brand `The Rolling Stone` with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan. Bebo, on Saturday, uploaded a few pictures on her Instagram, in which she can be seen posing with Taimur, in the first picture, the mother-son duo can be seen twinning in a black rolling stone t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Tim-Tim can be seen striking a fun pose into the camera with a funky hairstyle, all decked up to attend the rock concert.



Sharing the image, she wrote in the caption `And here we come" followed by star eyes emojis.



In the second picture, the `Jab we met` actor can be seen twinning with both Saif and Taimur in the same t-shirts with the rolling stone logos. The couple donned a black leather jacket, whereas Tim-Tim opted for a grey hoodie. She captioned it as, "The rolling stones baby" followed by heart eyes emojis.



The `3 idiots` actor has been quite active on social media, and she has been treating her fans with her adorable pictures from the vacation.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in `Laal Singh Chadha` with Aamir Khan, the film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.Apart from this, she recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel `The Devotion of Suspect X`, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in `Vikram Vedha` opposite Hrithik Roshan and in `Adipurush` with south superstar Prabhas.