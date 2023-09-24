Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Enjoy Magic Cards Game, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor, who recently turned a year older on September 21, seems to have had quite a birthday party with her loved ones. The actress, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and childen - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, flew down to Pataudi Palace at Manesar, to ring in her 43rd birthday. In a video now doing the rounds on social media, the celebrity couple - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are seen enjoying a magic cards game performed by a popular mentalist.

The shirt clip, which has been widely shared on the internet, shows Kareena and Saif holding a few playing cards under their palms. Their adorable munchkin Jeh Ali Khan is seen also joining his parents between the game but scoots away soon after. Their elder son Taimur was also seen around them. Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor is seen capturing the moment on her phone in the background.

KAREENA KAPOOR, SAIF ALI KHAN ENJOY MAGIC TRICK

The mentalist then shows shows his trick and disappears the card under their palms into thin air within seconds. As soon as the couple realise that the card under their palms have disappeared, they were left in complete shock. Kareena can be heard screaming, 'No no' and called it 'scary'. Even Saif was shocked at Karan Khanna's magic tricks and congratulated him for showing his wonderful job.

KAREENA KAPOOR IN 'JAANE JAAN'



Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses from Kareena's 43rd birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace, the ancestral home of Saif in Haryana. Kareena was also seen cutting a birthday cake with the message, "Our Jaane Jaan, Happy Birthday." Her 'Jaane Jaan' reference for Kareena comes for her OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan', a crime-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film premiered on Netflix India on her birthday. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Kareena has received mostly positive reviews for the work in the film.

Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming project, she will next star in Hansal Mehta's cop-drama 'Buckingham Murders' and the heist comedy 'The Crew', also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The will be produced by Rhea Kapoor and will be directed by Ajay Krishnan.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kortala Siva's 'Devara'.