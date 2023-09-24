LIVE | Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Updates: Karan Johar, Sania Mirza To Arrive Today?
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange the vows in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023.
Trending Photos
The much-talked-about and high-profile wedding of celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is all set to take place on September 24 in the picturesque city of Udaipur. The star-studded grand wedding ceremonies are attended by several influential figures from the B-Town and political circuit including Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, actor Bhagyashree among others.
On Sunday morning, the festivities is expected to kick off with Parineeti's chuda ceremony at the opulent Maharaja Suite, just before the wedding ceremony.On Saturday, the couple had a Haldi ceremony in the morning, which was followed by a hearty welcome lunch named 'Blooms and Bites.'
Celebrities like Karan Johar, tennis player Sania Mirza, designer Manish Malhotra are also expected to grace the events with their presence. Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot on September 24.
Parineeti and Raghav exchanged the rings in a private ceremony on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
As per media years, the couple knew each other for several years before they began dating.
Find the latest news headlines on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha here.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: More Guests To Arrive Today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the Sangeet ceremony of Parineet and Raghav in Udaipur on September 23. Meanwhile, more guests are expected to join the couple today. As per India Today, celebrities like Sania Mirza, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, and Aditya Thackeray are expected to arrive at Udaipur today to attend the wedding ceremony.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple To Take Pheras At 4 PM?
According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Baraat will proceed for the wedding venue by 2:30 pm. The Jaimala ceremony will happen at 3:30 pm with the pheras are expected to begin at 4 pm. The 'Vidai' will take place at 6:30 pm. Post the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav will host a grand reception at 8:30 pm for their guests. The theme of this function is 'A Night of Amore'.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Sania Mirza To Arrive In Udaipur Today?
According to reports, tennis star sensation Sania Mirza, who happens to be a close friend of Parineeti Chopra, is most likely to attend her friend's wedding in Udaipur. As per reports, Sania is expected to reach Udaipur on Sunday.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Phone Cameras For Staff Secured
Phone cameras at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are glued with tape for the staff members of vendors and event management companies arriving at The Leela in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in a star-studded wedding at Udaipur on Sunday.
Parineeti Chopra's Chooda Ceremony To Take Place At 1 PM
According to reports, actress Parineeti Chopra's Chooda ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1 pm on September 24. Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Udaipur on September 22. The couple had Haldi and sangeet functions on September 23, followed by the pre-wedding and wedding festivity on September 24.