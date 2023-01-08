Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit new parents Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Kapoor, meet Raha Kapoor

NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had earlier expressed her excitement to meet her niece and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor, paid a visit to the new parents in the town. Kareena was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor, son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. The family was captured by the cameras as they exited Kapoor's residence and sat in the car. Kareena and Karisma waved to the cameras before they left the place.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, who got married in April this year, welcomed their first child on November 2022. The couple recently requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter's photo till she is of a certain age. Ranbir also had a treat for paps. He opened his phone and showed how Raha looks like to all who were a part of the event. He also claimed that he has not shared the pictures with anyone before.

Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book `The Devotion of Suspect X`. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film.

Speaking of Saif`s upcoming projects, he will be seen portraying Ravan in Om Raut`s `Adipurush.` The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana.