Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns chef, bakes cookies shaped up like Pataudi members

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday (March 16) gave a sneak-peak of her son Taimur Ali Khan donning a chef's cap and shared a picture of the moment with her fans and followers on social media. The photo shared by the actress shows her little munchkin Taimur holding a metal tray with four cookie dough. The dough has been shaped in four persons, representing his family members, including Kareena, Saif, Taimur and his newborn brother.

The blue-eyed boy looked adorable as ever in a white chicken-embroidered kurta. Take a look at her post below:

Her post invited reactions from her friends from the industry, including Poona Damania, Saba Ali Khan, among others.

Taimur recently created buzz when a video surfaced on the internet showing him running into a glass door. The incident took place when Taimur and Kareena had arrived at Karisma Kapoor's residence to celebrate his cousin Samaira's 16th birthday.

And while she was posing, Taimur ran towards the entrance of the building but ended up running into a glass door and bumping his head into it. Kareena immediately turned around to see if her 4-year-old child was fine. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video featuring Kareena and Taimur, which has since gone viral on the internet.

Lately, Kareena and Saif have been busy with parent duties as they welcomed their second baby on February 21. Last week, on the occasion of International’s Women’s Day, the 'Ashoka' actress took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with her newborn, who was seen resting on her shoulder. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan, which is set to be released on December 24.