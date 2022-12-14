Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan share an intimate kiss as they bid each other goodbye- Watch

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Recently, the duo stepped out for an outing with their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan during which they were caught in an intimate moment by the paparazzi. Yes, you heard it right! Saif and Kareena were seen locking lips outside their building.

In a video shared by the paparazzi account, Kareena was seen in a casual look and wore a grey hoodie which she paired with black pants and a red cap. She could be seen talking to someone on phone as Said arrived. For a brief moment, they kissed each other as they went seperate ways. However, one thing that caught the attention of the fans was their son Jeh who was lying upside down on Saif’s shoulder as they kissed.

Fans of the couple could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the video and started showering their love for them in the comments section. “Cute lill moment,” commented one fan. “Afterall he is a father,” added another user.

Watch the video here

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book `The Devotion Of Suspect X`. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 in Mumbai. The couple are doting parents to two son Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Earlier, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh with whom he has two children actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.