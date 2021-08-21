Kareena Kapoor shares nap time pic of son Jeh Ali Khan from Maldives and we love her tan already!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her stay in the Maldives, where the fam-jam headed two days back to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Bebo has been on a selfie sharing spree, taking to her Instagram (IG) stories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently teased a picture of her second son Jeh Ali Khan taking a nap while mommy flaunting her new tan look.

Also, one of her active fan clubs shared her IG stories which have now disappeared as a post.

The actress revealed that her second son's name Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be'.

Ahead of Saif's birthday celebrations, Bebo, Karisma, Babita and others visited Randhir Kapoor's new house and that's where paps clicked Jeh Ali Khan's first full photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release.