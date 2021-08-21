हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shares nap time pic of son Jeh Ali Khan from Maldives and we love her tan already!

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently teased a picture of her second son Jeh Ali Khan taking a nap while mommy flaunting her new tan look. 

Kareena Kapoor shares nap time pic of son Jeh Ali Khan from Maldives and we love her tan already!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her stay in the Maldives, where the fam-jam headed two days back to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Bebo has been on a selfie sharing spree, taking to her Instagram (IG) stories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently teased a picture of her second son Jeh Ali Khan taking a nap while mommy flaunting her new tan look. 

Also, one of her active fan clubs shared her IG stories which have now disappeared as a post. 

The actress revealed that her second son's name Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be'.

Ahead of Saif's birthday celebrations, Bebo, Karisma, Babita and others visited Randhir Kapoor's new house and that's where paps clicked Jeh Ali Khan's first full photos. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021. 

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorJeh Ali KhanMaldivesKareena Kapoor KhanTaimur Ali KhanJeh picsSaif Ali Khan
Next
Story

Salman Khan stopped at Mumbai airport by CISF officer, internet in awe of man in uniform! - Watch

Must Watch

PT5M17S

DNA: Taliban, the enemy of journalists