Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic of son Jeh, says ‘your cheeks, cuddles complete me’

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan who is an avid social media user has now shared a throwback picture of little son Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture of her little toddler, she wrote, “My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me

#Throwback..”

In the picture, we can see Jeh lying in his crib, wearing a white T-shirt and a green short. His face is not fully shown in the picture. Bebo also shared that the little one completes her.

Recently, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan went to Maldives with kids Taimur and Jeh. She even shared glimpses of her birthday vacay on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release.

The actress revealed that her second son's name Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be'.