हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic of son Jeh, says ‘your cheeks, cuddles complete me’

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is an avid social media user has now shared a throwback picture of little son Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic of son Jeh, says ‘your cheeks, cuddles complete me’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan who is an avid social media user has now shared a throwback picture of little son Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture of her little toddler, she wrote, “My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me 
#Throwback..”

 

In the picture, we can see Jeh lying in his crib, wearing a white T-shirt and a green short. His face is not fully shown in the picture. Bebo also shared that the little one completes her. 

Recently, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan went to Maldives with kids Taimur and Jeh. She even shared glimpses of her birthday vacay on social media.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021. 

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release. 

The actress revealed that her second son's name Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanJeh Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanThrowback picTaimur Ali KhantimBollywood actors
Next
Story

‘Aryan Khan is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh’, says Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Indonesian museum made from plastic waste highlights marine crisis