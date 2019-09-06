Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor groove to Tareefan on the sets of Dance India Dance- Watch

New Delhi: Veere Di Wedding girls Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had a mini-reunion on the sets of a dance reality show Dance India Dance. The Kapoor girls grooved to the popular number Tareefan from one of their most successful films together 'Veere Di Wedding.'

Sonam Kapoor went to the sets of DID to promote her upcoming film The Zoya Factor where Kareena is one of the judges. In the video that has surfaced on social media, Kareena can be seen in a blue-blingy high-slit dress and Sonam is seen in an all-red crop top and skirt. They are seen dancing their hearts out.

Watch the video:

Veere Di Wedding was one of the most successful films that had an all-women ensemble cast. It starred Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead role. Tripling actor Sumeet Vyas also played a pivotal role in the film. It was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

On the work front, Kareena returned from the UK after a brief sojourn with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and kid Taimur Ali Khan. The actress also shot for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan.

While Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, which also stars Southern superstar Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.