Kareena Kapoor spends Sunday evening with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora - check pics!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has the most enviable girl gang in town. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress spent her Sunday evening having a romantic dinner with her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt. Kareena’s elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, who is also part of the gang was missing.

Kareena took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her fun Sunday evening at Malika Arora’s residence. In the first picture shared by the mommy of two, she can be seen sitting with all her girlfriends. “Ok you can sit with us,” Kareena captioned her photo.

In the next picture, she can be seen hugging and twinning with her bestie Amrita and captioned the picture, ‘Forever’ with a heart emoji. Kareena also gave location credit to Malaika Arora and photo credit to ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Maheep Kapoor.

Bebo captioned her next photo with Amrita and Mallika as ‘Yeh Kambaqt Ishq’ with a heart emoji. Candles lit up in a beautiful acrylic stand can be seen in the foreground. Beautiful blue crockery can also be seen on the dining table.

The actress shared another picture of all five of them which she captioned, ‘This is us’.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The actress has also turned author for the first time with her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be’ which releases on August 9.