Kareena Kapoor wears a black criss-cross bikini with a cool boyfriend shirt and we are loving it!

New Delhi: Expect Kareena Kapoor Khan to surprise you with her pictures on social media! The stunner, who recently celebrated her birthday at the beachy Maldives shared a stunning bikini photo on her Instgram story.

Kareena Kapoor wore a stylish black criss-cross two-piece set with an open boyfriend shirt. She wrote: Chalo summer is over...apparently fall is here

It looks like her bathroom selfie from the hotel room.

Kareena, Saif Ali Khan went to Maldives with kids Taimur and Jeh. She even shared glimpses of her birthday vacay on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots' and Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor up for release.

The actress revealed that her second son's name Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be'.