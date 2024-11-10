Advertisement
KAREENA KAPOOR BEACH SELFIES

Kareena Kapoor's Beach Selfies Set Major Goals, Featuring A Shirtless Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor stuns fans with a series of beach selfies, sharing a glimpse of her and Saif's effortless style and confidence. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kareena Kapoor's Beach Selfies Set Major Goals, Featuring A Shirtless Saif Ali Khan Pic Credit: Instagram (@Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Recently seen in Singham Again, Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted fans with a fresh dose of beach vibes, sharing a series of stunning selfies on Instagram that showcased her radiant beauty and beach-ready style. Known for her love of selfies and scenic getaways, Kareena took to Instagram on November 9 to give fans a look into her sun-kissed beach moments, complete with a shirtless snapshot of her husband, Saif Ali Khan. 

Bebo treated fans to a range of beach selfies, each capturing her effortless charm in different bikinis, from a vibrant yellow to a bright blue, and a multicolor piece. The no-makeup look amplified her natural beauty, while Saif’s appearance in neon orange swimming shorts brought his fit physique to the fore as he enjoyed the beach alongside her. Kareena captioned the post, "Saturday selfies' love with one thrown in of the husband" accompanied by heart emojis. 

Have a look at her post here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

 

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for her refreshing, natural look. One user commented, "Absolutely love how natural she looks and strong enough to actually hold it out there and share with the world." Another fan admired her confidence, writing, "Goddess! The most natural, I mean, tell me which actress would dare to go this natural. None, I'd say none." 

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she recently graced the cover, Kareena opened up about embracing her body and age, stating, "Age is a part of beauty. It's not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it's about embracing and loving the age you're at. I'm 44 and have never felt better." 

Meanwhile, Kareena's recent film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is performing exceptionally well at the box office, entering the Rs. 100 crore club within its opening weekend. Alongside an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, Kareena's presence in the film has contributed to its massive success. 

