Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's look from Laal Singh Chaddha leaked online- See viral pics

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadha' in Chandigarh and a few pictures from their first shoot has surfaced on social media. The pictures show Aamir indulged in an intense discussion while Kareena is seen walking around the set with her security guards.

New Delhi:

In the pictures shared by a fan club, Kareena is seen dressed in pink and white salwar kameez. Her look for the film will remind you of her character in Udta Punjab. Check out the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Grump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will hit the screen on Christmas 2020.

 Kareena and Aamir have previously shared screen space in 3 Idiots.

As per reports, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot across India with over 100 locations. This is the first time a Hindi film will be shot at so many places. 
 

 

 

Kareena KapoorAamir khanlaal singh chaddha
